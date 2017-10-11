Pup-lover Putin gifted new dog for birthday

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, a dog lover, was presented Wednesday with a puppy as a belated birthday gift from the leader of Turkmenistan.

Television coverage showed a delighted Putin, who celebrated his 65th birthday on October 7, holding and kissing the dog, named Verny, or "Faithful" in Russian, during a meeting in Sochi, Russia.

The albai, a top Turkmen-bred variety of the Central Asian shepherd dog, joins the Kremlin's growing kennel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a puppy he received from Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Foreign leaders from Japan and Bulgaria have also gifted Putin puppies, but the President's most beloved dog was a black Labrador named Koni, a present from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"As far as bad moods go," Putin said once, "of course I have them like any other person, but in those cases I try to consult with my dog Koni -- she gives me good advice."

