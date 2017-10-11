6 important things to know about wildfires

(CNN) Wildfires can be unfathomably huge and destructive. Right now, more than a dozen fires in Northern California have engulfed thousands and thousands of acres and killed almost 20 people.

The damage and scope of such an event can make things seem hopeless: How is it possible to contain such a blaze? How does it even start, and spread, and what does life look like after it has died down? Here are some essential things to know about wildfires.

They have a lot of causes, but most are man-made