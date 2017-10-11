Puerto Rico's hurricane death toll rises to 45

Story highlights More than 110 people remain unaccounted for nearly three weeks after storm, official says

(CNN) Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico, the vast majority of the island remains without power and the death toll from the storm has risen to 45, authorities said.

In addition, more than 110 people remain unaccounted for, according to Karixia Ortiz, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety.

Residents, relief workers and local elected officials say the recovery has moved slowly since Maria struck the US territory on September 20, leaving most of the island without basic services such as power and running water.

As of Wednesday 89% of the island was without electricity and almost 47% had no phone service, according to a website set up by the Puerto Rican government. Some 43% of the island's 313 bank branches remained closed, it said.

Amost 90% of Puerto Rico is still without electricity.

At least five of those who are missing lived in the northern coastal town of Arecibo, where residents have been lining up for hours to buy ice and fuel.

