Napa businesses rally to help the community

(CNN) As multiple fires rage around Napa , California, local businesses are opening their doors to help the community connect with their loved ones.

"Napa is a very strong and a close-knit community," said Ryan Stetins, co-owner of Compline Wine Bar. "In times of crisis, everyone sticks together to get through it."

Compline Wine Bar

"Napa residents, if you need to get out of the smoke or need sustenance, we're open and have WiFi." Compline Wine bar posted on Instagram.

Our thoughts are with all the firefighters, first responders, and everyone living in the area. Thank you @modelbakery and @rsher10 of Fields Family Winery for your donations to help us make lunches for our firefighters. Napa residents, if you need to get out of the smoke or need sustenance, we're open and have WiFi. A post shared by Compline Wine Bar (@complinewine) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The wine bar is also a restaurant and it has teamed up with other local businesses to make lunches for first responders.

"Today, we made 48 meals," Stetins said. "We have made them since Monday and deliver them to the downtown Napa fire station."

They plan to continue to make meals for the first responders as supplies permit.

Napa Cigars

The local cigar bar and lounge is open for anyone to come use its Wi-Fi or just smoke a cigar to get their mind off the wildfire.

"There's a lot of uncertainty, but people are in good spirits, as cigar smokers usually are," said Eric Smaldino, the owner of Napa Cigars.

Because his home is safe, he decided to open so people had a place to relax and get a moment away from the wildfire. About half the business around him are closed, Smaldino said.

"I've lived here four years and never seen fire like this before," he said.

We are open, we have power, phones, charging cords and wifi for anyone who needs it. Stay strong out there Napa. #napafire #napavalley #napa #teamnapacigars A post shared by Napa Cigars (@napacigars) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

"We are open, we have power, phones, charging cords and wifi for anyone who needs it. Stay strong out there Napa." the business posted on Instagram.

Blackbird Inn

This bed and breakfast that "offers the intimacy of a vintage hideaway" has special discounted rates for evacuees.

"We are fully functioning, just a little smoky smelling," said Emily King, the manager.

Day 3 of fires and the Inn has power, cookies, and a place for all evacuees. Our manager Emily will be here until 7pm tonight, please don't hesitate to call. 707 226-2450 A post shared by Blackbird Inn (@blackbirdinn) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The inn offers hot meals and cookies for guests. If you are evacuating with a small pet, it has a room for you.

"The community is in distress," Stetins said, "but I saw this online and it sticks with me: 'Love is thicker than the smoke in the air.''