Wildfires kill couple married for 75 years and leave 500+ missing

(CNN) Nothing could separate Charles and Sara Rippey. Not war. Not even a deadly California wildfire that engulfed their house.

The couple's children marveled at their parents' longevity, both in life and in marriage.

Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.

The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9.

Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.

A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9.

The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.

Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.

A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9.

Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.

A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.

Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9.

Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9.

The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.

A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.

Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, look for their missing cat as they walk near their destroyed home in Kenwood on October 10.

Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10.

Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10.

Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.

Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.

Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.

Phil Rush walks through the burnt remains of his home in Santa Rosa on October 11.

Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 11. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders.

"We often talked among ourselves about how either one of them would deal with life without the other," Mike Rippey told KPIX. "Especially my father. He loved my mother."

In many areas, the smoke is thick and the sky is orange. And the families of more than 500 people are still searching for their missing loved ones.

Here's what we know about some of the victims and those still missing:

The victims lost

Charles and Sara Rippey

The Rippeys' love affair started early -- Charles was in the sixth grade, and Sara was in the fourth grade, their son Mike said.

This undated photo of Charles and Sara Rippey was provided by their son Michael Rippey. The couple's bodies were found Monday.

After Charles went to fight in World War II, he returned and had five children with his beloved, Mike Rippey told KPIX. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Mike Rippey said he believes his father died trying to save his mother. Charles Rippey's body was found in the charred remains of the hallway just outside where his wife was sleeping.

"From where they found his body, he was trying to get from his room to her room," he said. "He never made it. Even if he had gotten there, he wouldn't have been able to get her out. ... And there is no way he would have left."

Christina Hanson

The family of Christina Hanson searched frantically before learning she had died.

Christina Hanson saw the flames coming from afar. But the 28-year-old, who lived in an apartment next to her father's house in Santa Rosa, used a wheelchair.

Hanson first tried to reach her father, but to no avail, her aunt Cathy Riordan said. She then called her father's ex-wife, saying she saw an inferno and was scared.

Concerned neighbors told the family they called 911 to the property, but it's unclear what happened after those calls, Riordan said.

After a day of panic and uncertainty, Christina's cousin confirmed she had died.

"Sadly, we just found out that Christina did not survive the fire," cousin Brittney Vinculado said Wednesday.

Hanson's father, 55-year-old Michael Hanson, suffered third-degree burns on over half his body and was at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital before it was evacuated, Riordan said. He was in a medically induced coma.

Sutter tried to transfer him by helicopter to San Francisco for treatment, but smoke prevented the chopper from taking off, Riordan said. Instead, he was transferred by ambulance.

Riordan said she believes her brother was injured trying to help his daughter.

"I know that's how he got burned," she said. "(He) was trying to save her."

The loved ones still missing

More than 500 people have been reported missing, authorities said. And spotty cellphone service has severely hampered relatives' ability to connect.

Flames ravage a home in California's Napa wine region as multiple wind-driven fires continue whipping the region.

The situation could worsen, as firefighters keep battling 22 wildfires that have already scorched 170,000 acres.

Santa Rosa man hopes missing father is alive

Derek Southard hasn't heard from his 71-year-old father, Daniel, since Sunday night.

Southard, 29, lives with his father in Santa Rosa, California, but he attended a wedding nearly three hours away in Monterey on Sunday while his father stayed home.

"I had been texting him that day at the wedding. I told him I'd call him that night. And then he never called me back," Southard said, crying. "He texted me at midnight and asked if I was having fun at the wedding. I guess the fire came an hour or two after that."

Southard said the family reported his father missing on Monday.

When Derek got back to Santa Rosa on Monday, the neighborhood was still closed off. He called the sheriff and asked him to check on his father.

"The sheriff said his house was burned to the ground and his car was melted in the driveway, but I've still got my fingers crossed that he made it out somehow," Southard wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

Their next-door neighbors barely escaped the flames but they didn't have time to knock on his father's door, Southard said.

"As they were leaving, people were driving by and honking horns to try and wake people up," said Southard, who is staying with his girlfriend's family in San Francisco.

But Southard worries his father, who has trouble sleeping and takes sleeping pills, didn't hear the commotion. "He's 71 and pretty hard of hearing," he said.

Sobbing, Southard said: "I lost everything. My dad, my car and my dog and everything around."