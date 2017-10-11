Breaking News

Wildfires kill couple married for 75 years and leave 500+ missing

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Wed October 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fire chief: We got outrun by the fires
Fire chief: We got outrun by the fires

    JUST WATCHED

    Fire chief: We got outrun by the fires

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fire chief: We got outrun by the fires 01:45

Story highlights

  • An elderly couple, ages 100 and 98, died in their Napa home
  • 22 wildfires have scorched 170,000 acres and counting

(CNN)Nothing could separate Charles and Sara Rippey. Not war. Not even a deadly California wildfire that engulfed their house.

They spent 89 years together, including their final moments in their Napa home, son Mike Rippey told CNN affiliate KPIX. Charles was 100; Sara was 98.
The couple's children marveled at their parents' longevity, both in life and in marriage.
    Wildfires tear across California
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    An aerial photo shows a Santa Rosa neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, October 10. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/10/us/california-fires-napa/index.html&quot;&gt;More than a dozen wildfires&lt;/a&gt; are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state&#39;s famous wine areas.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    An aerial photo shows a Santa Rosa neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, October 10. More than a dozen wildfires are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state's famous wine areas.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 31
    Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 31
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 31
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 31
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 31
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 31
    Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 31
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 31
    A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 31
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 31
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 31
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 31
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey&#39;s End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 31
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 31
    Kristine Pond searches what&#39;s left of her family&#39;s home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 31
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 31
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 31
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 31
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 31
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 31
    Residents of Santa Rosa&#39;s Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 31
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey&#39;s End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 31
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 31
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 31
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 31
    A man passes a burning house in Napa&#39;s Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 31
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 31
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 31
    A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 31
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 31
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 31
    25 california wildfires 101026 california wildfires 1010 RESTRICTED27 california wildfires 101025 california fire 1010 18 california wildfires 101019 california wildfires 101022 california wildfires 1010TEASE 02 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED17 california wildfires 1010TEASE 03 cnnphotos deadly wildfires 24 california wildfires 101001 CA wildfire 101029 california wildfires 01 ca wildfire 101003 ca wildfire 101004 ca wildfire 101006 ca wildfire 101031 california wildfires32 california wildfires07 ca wildfire 101030 california wildfires02 ca wildfire 101006 california wildfires 100912 california wildfires 100908 ca wildfire 101020 california wildfires 100910 california wildfires 100908 california wildfires 1009TEASE 01 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED04 california wildfires 100909 ca wildfire 1010
    "We often talked among ourselves about how either one of them would deal with life without the other," Mike Rippey told KPIX. "Especially my father. He loved my mother."
    Charles and Sara Rippey were among the 17 people killed by California's raging wildfires, which are still roaring across the state with no end in sight.
    Read More
    In many areas, the smoke is thick and the sky is orange. And the families of more than 500 people are still searching for their missing loved ones.
    Here's what we know about some of the victims and those still missing:

    The victims lost

    Charles and Sara Rippey
    The Rippeys' love affair started early -- Charles was in the sixth grade, and Sara was in the fourth grade, their son Mike said.
    This undated photo of Charles and Sara Rippey was provided by their son Michael Rippey. The couple&#39;s bodies were found Monday.
    This undated photo of Charles and Sara Rippey was provided by their son Michael Rippey. The couple's bodies were found Monday.
    After Charles went to fight in World War II, he returned and had five children with his beloved, Mike Rippey told KPIX. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
    Mike Rippey said he believes his father died trying to save his mother. Charles Rippey's body was found in the charred remains of the hallway just outside where his wife was sleeping.
    "From where they found his body, he was trying to get from his room to her room," he said. "He never made it. Even if he had gotten there, he wouldn't have been able to get her out. ... And there is no way he would have left."
    Christina Hanson
    The family of Christina Hanson searched frantically before learning she had died.
    The family of Christina Hanson searched frantically before learning she had died.
    Christina Hanson saw the flames coming from afar. But the 28-year-old, who lived in an apartment next to her father's house in Santa Rosa, was confined to a wheelchair.
    Hanson first tried to reach her father, but to no avail, her aunt Cathy Riordan said. She then called her father's ex-wife, saying she saw an inferno and was scared.
    Concerned neighbors told the family they called 911 to the property, but it's unclear what happened after those calls, Riordan said.
    How to help victims of the California wildfires
    How to help victims of the California wildfires
    After a day of panic and uncertainty, Christina's cousin confirmed she had died.
    "Sadly, we just found out that Christina did not survive the fire," cousin Brittney Vinculado said Wednesday.
    Hanson's father, 55-year-old Michael Hanson, suffered third-degree burns on over half his body and was at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital before it was evacuated, Riordan said. He was in a medically induced coma
    Sutter tried to transfer him by helicopter to San Francisco for treatment, but smoke prevented the chopper from taking off, Riordan said. Instead, he was transferred by ambulance.
    Riordan said she believes her brother was injured trying to help his daughter.
    "I know that's how he got burned," she said. "(He) was trying to save her."

    The loved ones still missing

    More than 500 people have been reported missing, authorities said. And spotty cell phone service has severely hampered relatives' ability to connect.
    Flames ravage a home in California&#39;s Napa wine region as multiple wind-driven fires continue whipping the region.
    Flames ravage a home in California's Napa wine region as multiple wind-driven fires continue whipping the region.
    And the situation could worsen, as firefighters keep battling 22 wildfires that have already scorched 170,000 acres.
    The Red Cross has a website where residents can mark themselves safe and relatives can search for their loved ones. Sonoma County officials said those needing to report a missing person can call 707-565-3856.

    CNN's Paul Murphy, Laura Díaz-Zúñiga and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.