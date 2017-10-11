Wildfires kill couple married for 75 years and leave 500+ missing

(CNN) Nothing could separate Charles and Sara Rippey. Not war. Not even a deadly California wildfire that engulfed their house.

The couple's children marveled at their parents' longevity, both in life and in marriage.

Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.

A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.

In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.

The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.

Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.

Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.

A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.

Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.

A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.

A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.

Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.

Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.

A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.

Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.

Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.

The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.

A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.

A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.

Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.

Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.

Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.

Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.

Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.

Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.

"We often talked among ourselves about how either one of them would deal with life without the other," Mike Rippey told KPIX. "Especially my father. He loved my mother."

In many areas, the smoke is thick and the sky is orange. And the families of more than 500 people are still searching for their missing loved ones.

Here's what we know about some of the victims and those still missing:

The victims lost

Charles and Sara Rippey

The Rippeys' love affair started early -- Charles was in the sixth grade, and Sara was in the fourth grade, their son Mike said.

This undated photo of Charles and Sara Rippey was provided by their son Michael Rippey. The couple's bodies were found Monday.

After Charles went to fight in World War II, he returned and had five children with his beloved, Mike Rippey told KPIX. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Mike Rippey said he believes his father died trying to save his mother. Charles Rippey's body was found in the charred remains of the hallway just outside where his wife was sleeping.

"From where they found his body, he was trying to get from his room to her room," he said. "He never made it. Even if he had gotten there, he wouldn't have been able to get her out. ... And there is no way he would have left."

Christina Hanson

The family of Christina Hanson searched frantically before learning she had died.

Christina Hanson saw the flames coming from afar. But the 28-year-old, who lived in an apartment next to her father's house in Santa Rosa, was confined to a wheelchair.

Hanson first tried to reach her father, but to no avail, her aunt Cathy Riordan said. She then called her father's ex-wife, saying she saw an inferno and was scared.

Concerned neighbors told the family they called 911 to the property, but it's unclear what happened after those calls, Riordan said.

After a day of panic and uncertainty, Christina's cousin confirmed she had died.

"Sadly, we just found out that Christina did not survive the fire," cousin Brittney Vinculado said Wednesday.

Hanson's father, 55-year-old Michael Hanson, suffered third-degree burns on over half his body and was at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital before it was evacuated, Riordan said. He was in a medically induced coma

Sutter tried to transfer him by helicopter to San Francisco for treatment, but smoke prevented the chopper from taking off, Riordan said. Instead, he was transferred by ambulance.

Riordan said she believes her brother was injured trying to help his daughter.

"I know that's how he got burned," she said. "(He) was trying to save her."

The loved ones still missing

More than 500 people have been reported missing, authorities said. And spotty cell phone service has severely hampered relatives' ability to connect.

Flames ravage a home in California's Napa wine region as multiple wind-driven fires continue whipping the region.

And the situation could worsen, as firefighters keep battling 22 wildfires that have already scorched 170,000 acres.