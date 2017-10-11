Breaking News

Wildfires claim at least 17 lives in Northern California

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 2:11 AM ET, Wed October 11, 2017

Fire chief: We got outrun by the fires
Story highlights

  • At least 17 killed in wildfires, hundreds missing
  • More than 20,000 people evacuated

(CNN)Wildfires raging across Northern California have killed at least 17 people, as hundreds of firefighters battle the flames and keep thousands of people away from the blaze's path.

Most of the fires were ignited Sunday, driven by winds of more than 50 mph and dry conditions. With no rain in the forecast this week and a chance of gusts of 35 to 40 mph on Wednesday, forecasters say the weather will create challenges for firefighters.
More than 20,000 people had been ordered to evacuate as of Tuesday night and authorities were encouraging others to pack "ready-to-go bags" with documents and medicines, in case they had to flee the fast-spreading flames on a moment's notice.
    "I think it would be one of the worst disasters in California history," Captain Mike Palacio with the California Highway Patrol said at a community meeting. "You gotta be patient. We are just trying to keep people alive."
    The California wildfires, by the staggering numbers
    Wildfires have burned 115,000 acres in California. The largest fires were burning in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, filling the picturesque landscape of the state's wine country with charred rubble and clouds of smoke.
    The White House said President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration and fire management assistance grants for the state.
    "The loss of homes and burning of precious land is heartbreaking, but the loss of life is truly devastating," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
    An aerial photo shows a Santa Rosa neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    An aerial photo shows a Santa Rosa neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire on Tuesday, October 10. More than a dozen wildfires are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state's famous wine areas.
    1 of 31
    1 of 31
    Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.
    2 of 31
    2 of 31
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.
    3 of 31
    3 of 31
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
    4 of 31
    4 of 31
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
    5 of 31
    5 of 31
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.
    6 of 31
    6 of 31
    Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.
    7 of 31
    7 of 31
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
    8 of 31
    8 of 31
    A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.
    9 of 31
    9 of 31
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    10 of 31
    10 of 31
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
    11 of 31
    11 of 31
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.
    12 of 31
    12 of 31
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    13 of 31
    13 of 31
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    14 of 31
    14 of 31
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    15 of 31
    15 of 31
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    16 of 31
    16 of 31
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    17 of 31
    17 of 31
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    18 of 31
    18 of 31
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    19 of 31
    19 of 31
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    20 of 31
    20 of 31
    Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    21 of 31
    21 of 31
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    22 of 31
    22 of 31
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    23 of 31
    23 of 31
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    24 of 31
    24 of 31
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    25 of 31
    25 of 31
    A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    26 of 31
    26 of 31
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    27 of 31
    27 of 31
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    28 of 31
    28 of 31
    A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.
    29 of 31
    29 of 31
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    30 of 31
    30 of 31
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Photos: Wildfires blaze in California
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    31 of 31
    31 of 31
    25 california wildfires 101026 california wildfires 1010 RESTRICTED27 california wildfires 101025 california fire 1010 18 california wildfires 101019 california wildfires 101022 california wildfires 1010TEASE 02 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED17 california wildfires 1010TEASE 03 cnnphotos deadly wildfires 24 california wildfires 101001 CA wildfire 101029 california wildfires 01 ca wildfire 101003 ca wildfire 101004 ca wildfire 101006 ca wildfire 101031 california wildfires32 california wildfires07 ca wildfire 101030 california wildfires02 ca wildfire 101006 california wildfires 100912 california wildfires 100908 ca wildfire 101020 california wildfires 100910 california wildfires 100908 california wildfires 1009TEASE 01 cnnphotos deadly wildfires RESTRICTED04 california wildfires 100909 ca wildfire 1010
    At least 17 people have died since Sunday night. A total of 11 people died in Sonoma County, officials said.
    Two of those who died were in Napa County, county spokeswoman Kristi Jourdan said. Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara, 98, died when a fire engulfed their home near the Silverado Country Club north of Napa, Jourdan said.
    More than 100 people were being treated at Napa- and Sonoma-area hospitals for fire-related injuries or health issues, including burns, smoke inhalation and shortness of breath.

    Scores missing

    Families are frantically searching for more than 180 people who have been reported missing. Authorities believe communications issues are preventing many of those people from checking in with family.
    Cathy Riordan is looking for her 28-year-old niece, Christina Hanson. Christina, who uses a wheelchair, lives in an apartment next to her father's house in Santa Rosa, California. The family hasn't heard from Christina since early Tuesday.
    Family searches for woman after Santa Rosa fire
    Family searches for woman after Santa Rosa fire
    Her father, Michael Hanson, somehow made it to a hospital after suffering third-degree burns on over half his body. The family believes Christina's father may know what happened to her, but he's in a medically induced coma.
    "I've called every hospital in the area," Riordan said. "I've called all of the shelters. I've called everybody that would take my call. I've called everywhere I can think."

    "It looked like we were at war"

    The biggest blaze, the Tubbs fire, has reduced cars and homes into burnt piles of ash and rubble in Santa Rosa, a city of about 175,000 roughly 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.
    The fire has burned 27,000 acres and destroyed at least 571 structures, Cal Fire said Tuesday, making it one of the top 15 most destructive fires in recorded California history.
    A large part of Santa Rosa was evacuated, including the Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital, where patients emerged from the hospital with protective masks, some using walkers or wheelchairs.
    The only thing that remained of Margaret Curzon's house was a concrete statue of the Virgin Mary. She and her parents lost almost everything when the wildfire destroyed their home.
    Her mom woke up early Monday morning and smelled smoke, but thought it was the neighbor's barbecue or chimney, so she went back to sleep. They woke up again because their bichon frise dog, Brady, was whimpering.
    Her father looked outside and his first thought was that there was some sort of bomb, or an attack.
    "It looked like we were at war," Curzon said. "The sky was orange and there were embers falling from the sky."

    CNN's Dan Simon and Miguel Marquez contributed to this report from Santa Rosa, California. CNN's Madison Park and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.