Survival stories start to emerge amid destruction from wildfires

(CNN) Ernie Chapman says his pooch, Sabrina, woke him and saved his life. The Block family managed to escape just five minutes before flames swallowed their home.

Amid the widespread destruction wrought by the California wildfires, fascinating tales of survival are starting to emerge.

Chapman said he received no warning that a raging inferno was headed toward his Santa Rosa home until one of his two dogs spoke up.

"My one dog, she's really alert to things. She started barking and just wanting me to check on stuff," Chapman said.

Ernie Chapman said his dog Sabrina, right, woke him up when the fire neared.

He went outside and saw ash blowing in the wind and "embers dropping everywhere."

"I just grabbed my keys, my truck and my dogs and took off," he said.

On Wednesday, Chapman's neighborhood looked like a scorched war zone. But he wasn't complaining.

"I'm just glad to be here. Glad to have my dogs," he said. "You can replace the stuff, but life is most important."

'It looked like we were at war'

In Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood, Margaret Curzon's mother, Karen, woke up to the smell of smoke. But she thought it was the neighbor's chimney or a nearby barbecue, her daughter said. So she went back to sleep.

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Homes are destroyed in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 11. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders. Hide Caption 1 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Phil Rush walks through the burnt remains of his home in Santa Rosa on October 11. Hide Caption 2 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California An aerial photo shows Santa Rosa destruction on Tuesday, October 10. More than a dozen wildfires are raging across Northern California. Hide Caption 3 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10. Hide Caption 4 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa. Hide Caption 5 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10. Hide Caption 6 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts after finding her wedding ring in the remains of her home in Kenwood on October 10. Hide Caption 7 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned-out car near Napa on October 10. Hide Caption 8 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, look for their missing cat as they walk near their destroyed home in Kenwood on October 10. Hide Caption 9 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9. Hide Caption 10 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A firefighting plane helps battle a blaze just north of Tustin on October 9. Hide Caption 11 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 12 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9. Hide Caption 13 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove on October 9. Hide Caption 14 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area of a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9. Hide Caption 15 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9. Hide Caption 16 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 17 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange on October 9. Hide Caption 18 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 19 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A woman moves horses in Orange as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9. Hide Caption 20 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A firefighter douses flames at a home in Anaheim on October 9. Hide Caption 21 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9. Hide Caption 22 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Santa Rosa residents sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9. Hide Caption 23 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at a Santa Rosa trailer park on October 9. Hide Caption 24 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A tent structure built for the Safeway Open golf tournament burns in Napa on October 9. Hide Caption 25 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Fire consumes a barn in Glen Ellen on October 9. Hide Caption 26 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9. Hide Caption 27 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A man passes a burning house in Napa on October 9. Hide Caption 28 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California The remains of fire-damaged homes are seen in Glen Ellen on October 9. Hide Caption 29 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A wildfire burns behind the Sonoma Raceway on October 9. Hide Caption 30 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A building burns in Napa on October 9. Hide Caption 31 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 32 of 33 Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9. Hide Caption 33 of 33

Curzon's parents only woke up for good after their bichon frise, Brady, started whimpering. Curzon's father Ed looked outside thought there may have been a bombing.

"It looked like we were at war," Curzon said. "The sky was orange, and there were embers falling from the sky."

Curzon said her parents had five to 10 minutes to grab their two dogs and anything else they could gather before jumping in their car.

She said it took about half an hour for her mom and dad get out of their neighborhood because cars were bumper to bumper.

"He could feel the car getting hotter and hotter because the fire kept creeping up and getting closer to them," she said.

When the family returned, the only item remaining was a concrete statue of the Virgin Mary.

"If it wasn't for my dog whimpering and waking my parents up, my God," Curzon said. "I don't know what would have happened."

'We had to evacuate within five minutes'

Zach Block and his brother tried to fight off flames in the backyard of Block's Santa Rosa home, but their hoses were no match for the flames.

Block awoke at 1 a.m. and smelled the fire. He woke his wife and also his brother, and they went to figure out how close the flames were to the house.

"As we were looking in the back, the backyard, we started to notice that the air started to become a little bit more dense in smoke, and then there's a lot of light from the fire shining on the other side of the freeway," Block said.

"And then within 10 minutes, you know, my brother and I were out in the backyard with the hoses and trying to fight off as much as we could."

This aerial image shows a Santa Rosa neighborhood that was destroyed by fire.

As the fire continued its rapid approach toward the house, Block realized they had to evacuate. As it turns out, they only had five minutes to escape.

After leaving with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, Block and his family watched as the flames engulfed their home. It's one of around 2,000 structures that have been destroyed by the wildfires so far.

"You know, we're kinda figuring it out as we come across the things that we need to worry about," Block said. "The support has been unreal, and we're just kinda taking it one step at a time."