Trump got you down? There's Hope.

New York (CNN) For Americans feeling anxiety over the state of the nation, a new chat bot is here to help.

Meet " Hope ," a Siri-like politically minded bot built to hear out concerns about President Donald Trump and offer advice for what to do about it.

Through a series of interactive text messages, Hope aims to act as a "personal political adviser" that users can discuss the latest news and explore options for action.

"There's just so much happening right now that it's really hard for people to actually process it, not to mention understanding what you should actually do about it," said Josh Hendler, chief technology officer at Purpose, the technology company that built the program. "How do we give people something to do? How do we help people take smart actions and talk to people outside their bubble? We're doing this because we think it's needed."

Hope can coach you through a conversation with a family member about a divisive political issue, provide information about contacting a member of Congress, provide the location of a local demonstration or offer language to share a message on social media.

