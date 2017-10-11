Trump touts tax plan, trucks in speech

(CNN) President Donald Trump stepped back into the debate over tax reform on Wednesday, declaring his plan a boon for American truckers and the middle class.

"We want lower taxes, bigger paychecks, and more jobs for American truckers and American workers," Trump said in a speech inside an airplane hangar near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"Nothing gets done in America without the hard working men and women of the trucking industry," Trump said. "When your trucks are moving, America is growing."

It was his latest attempt to sell a tax reform package unveiled last month that has yet to secure widespread bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. Trump was originally planning to travel once a week to sell the package, but natural disasters and a mass shooting in Las Vegas diverted his attention.

Trump's plan proposes slashing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, while lowering the number of individual tax brackets and simplifying the filing process.

