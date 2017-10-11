Top Republican to Trump: Stay in Iran deal

Story highlights Rep. Ed Royce: "As flawed as the deal is, I believe we must now enforce the hell out of it"

Two senior US officials told CNN that President Trump plans to "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal later this week

Washington (CNN) The top Republican and Democrat on the House foreign affairs committee said Wednesday that the Trump administration should not blow up the Iran nuclear deal and cautioned that withholding certification but remaining in the agreement could raise serious questions about US credibility from both allies and adversaries.

President Donald Trump plans to "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal later this week, declaring the Obama-era pact not in US interests and launching a congressional review period on the accord, according to two senior US officials.

That decision would stop short of completely scrapping the Iran deal, which Trump railed against on the campaign trail.

But committee Chairman Ed Royce said Wednesday that he believes it is in US national security interest to "enforce the hell" out of the Iran nuclear deal -- imploring President Donald Trump to clearly explain the facts behind whatever decision he makes regarding the deal's certification this week.

"As flawed as the deal is, I believe we must now enforce the hell out of it," the California Republican said while speaking at a hearing on how to best counter threats posed by Iran.