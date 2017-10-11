Trump slams Iran deal as 'incompetently drawn'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump called the Iran deal "incompetently drawn" in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night.

"I think it was one of the most incompetently drawn deals I've ever seen," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"$150 billion given -- we got nothing. They got a path to nuclear weapons very quickly, and think of this one -- $1.7 billion in cash -- this is cash out of your pocket. You know how many airplane loads that must be? Did you ever see a million dollars, like a promotion, where they have a million dollars in $100 bills? It's a lot. This is $1.7 billion," Trump said.

The State Department had announced in January 2016 that as part of a decades-old legal settlement, it would pay Iran $1.7 billion to settle a deal over the sale of military equipment from before the Iranian Revolution.

Settling the claim was part of the Obama administration's efforts to strike a larger nuclear deal with Iran, which ultimately came to fruition in summer 2016.

