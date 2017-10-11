Story highlights The accessories are legal

Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives does not regulate their manufacture and sale

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan called for a regulatory fix for bump fire stocks Wednesday rather than passing legislation that was proposed in the House and Senate.

"We think the regulatory fix is the smartest, quickest fix," he said during his weekly news conference at Capitol Hill when asked about how to address the devices, also known as bump stocks.

Bipartisan legislation banning the gun accessories was formally introduced Tuesday in the House of Representatives, led by one of the most politically endangered House Republicans, Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo.

The rare effort by 20 members of both parties to restrict these devices follows the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and hundreds more injured earlier this month.

Read More