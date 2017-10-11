Report: Massive morale problems aboard US Navy ship

Story highlights "Even the taxi drivers on base know us for being the 'USS Bread and Water,'" one survey respondent said

The Shiloh is part of the US Navy's 7th fleet which has been beset by a series of problems

(CNN) Morale aboard a US warship operating in the Pacific reached such a low ebb that one sailor described serving aboard the ship as being akin to being on "a floating prison," according to surveys obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

The Navy Times obtained three command climate surveys featuring hundreds of pages of anonymous comments from sailors revealing widespread morale issues aboard the USS Shiloh, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser based in Japan.

Two Navy Officials told CNN that the information reported from the surveys was accurate.

According to the obtained surveys only 31% of the sailors who responded to the survey said yes to the prompt: "I trust that my organization's leadership will treat me fairly," compared to 63% under the previous commanding officer.

Additionally, only 37% agreed with the statement "I feel motivated to give my best efforts to the mission of the organization," compared to 69% agreeing to the statement under the previous leadership.

