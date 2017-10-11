Trump expected to name Kirstjen Nielsen as DHS secretary

Story highlights Sources caution, however, that President Donald Trump has not made a final decision

Nielsen has worked as Kelly's chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security

Washington (CNN) Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly's principal deputy chief of staff, is expected to be named secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to a source close to Kelly, an administration official and a GOP source close to the White House.

Sources caution, however, that President Donald Trump has not made a final decision and could change his mind. The White House officially declined to comment and Nielsen has not responded to a request for comment.

"The decision wouldn't have been made without the chief of staff's endorsement," a source close to Kelly said, referring to his involvement.

This source adds that Nielsen will be the first person to be nominated who used to work in the department.

"She would have far more knowledge than any secretary entering that job," the source said, adding that she has built relationships with every member of the Cabinet and all the senior DHS staffers, travels with the President, and is in every meeting that Kelly attends.

