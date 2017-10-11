Six days later, Joe Biden calls out Harvey Weinstein

Story highlights "While we have made progress together, we know that violence and the abuse of power still persist today," Biden said

Biden's statement on Weinstein comes after many other Democrats have come out and expressed their disapproval

Washington (CNN) Six days after sexual harassment allegations were originally made against Harvey Weinstein, former Vice President Joe Biden expressed his disgust with the Hollywood executive and Democratic megadonor.

Speaking at the Anti-Violence Project Courage Awards Wednesday night in New York City after being presented with a courage award for his work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, Biden, for the first time , addressed the situation with Weinstein, who has now been accused of sexual assault and rape as well as decades of predatory behavior.

"While we have made progress together, we know that violence and the abuse of power still persist today," Biden said. "We've recently seen that in stark relief in the disgusting conduct and behavior of a very powerful figure in Hollywood. A man who had power over scores of women and their careers. He abused that power in a disgusting and immoral way."

The former vice president later did call out Weinstein by name.

"My father taught me that the greatest sin was the abuse of power: Mental. Physical. Or economic. The cardinal sin was for a man to use his power to abuse a woman or a child. It is disgusting. But because of the bravery of so many courageous women speaking up. Putting their careers at risk to save other women from similar abuse, this disgusting behavior -- at least on the part of Harvey Weinstein -- has been brought to an abrupt and justifiable end."