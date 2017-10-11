Story highlights Ivanka Trump is working on tax reform

She's advocating for a child tax credit expansion

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is moving her work on expanding the child tax credit forward, meeting with bipartisan lawmakers and advocacy groups and organizations in recent weeks.

The senior adviser to the President is ramping up her push as the White House works to build support in Congress for tax reform. President Donald Trump will make a speech on the topic in an airport rally-style event near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday evening.

"Ivanka wants to see an expansion of the child tax credit as it is an essential part of ensuring a middle class tax cut. She is meeting with members of Congress and advocacy groups to discuss possible proposals," said a White House official, adding, "As with other areas of tax reform, the administration has laid out its vision and is now working with the relevant committees who are preparing key specifics."

Traveling across the country on the campaign trail, Ivanka Trump made pro-family policies a hallmark of her appearances.

"As a mother myself, of three young children, I know how hard it is to work while raising a family. And I also know that I'm far more fortunate than most. American families need relief. Policies that allow women with children to thrive should not be novelties, they should be the norm," she said during her speech to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

