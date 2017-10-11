Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency has identified its priorities, and climate change is not one of them.

In fact, the phrase "climate change" does not appear in the agency's draft four-year strategic plan , a 38-page document quietly released for public comment last week.

The three priorities outlined in the plan are consistent with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's public comments about how he plans to run the agency: focus on the "core mission" of clean air, land and water; "rebalance" the federal role in environmental regulation, shifting more of the responsibility to states; and enforce laws "as Congress intended."

What doesn't appear in the agency's strategic plan for 2018 through 2022 is any mention of the words climate change or the causes behind it, including carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the Obama administration's EPA, "Addressing Climate Change and Improving Air Quality" was the first of five goals in the four-year strategic plan. That 80-page document, developed in 2014 under administrator Gina McCarthy, referenced "climate change" more than 40 times.

