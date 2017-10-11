Eminem just unleashed the primal scream lots of Americans feel about Trump

(CNN) On Tuesday night at the annual BET awards, Eminem unleashed a verbal tirade against President Donald Trump the likes of which we haven't seen in the two-plus years since the real-estate mogul emerged on the political scene.

"All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm," the rapper, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, said at one point. He labeled Trump "'a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust" at another.

Lots of the rest of the lyrics in the rap , which ran more than four minutes, can't be printed here. You should go watch it all.

What's as important as the words Eminem says are the way he says them. He's angry. Really angry. He shouts. He huffs and puffs. He stalks around what looks like a parking garage with a group of African-American men standing silently behind him.

It's rage and disbelief all pouring out over the course of 270 seconds.

