The inescapable Donald Trump

(CNN) The blitz began early on Tuesday morning. At 6:13 a.m. ET, a jab at the NFL. Five minutes later, Democrats are in the barrel: "They don't care about safety for U.S.A." There followed a pledge to use "the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people -- FAST." But first -- it's 6:42 a.m. now -- it's on to Jemele Hill, the ESPN reporter.

With Hill "at the mike," President Donald Trump tweets, "it is no wonder ESPN ratings have 'tanked." Break for 90 minutes. Then plug a book about himself, then back to "Liddle' Bob Corker," who was "made to sound a fool" by the New York Times. "That's what I am dealing with!"

As we approach the first anniversary of his election, Trump, frustrated by a stalled political agenda, has juiced up his rhetoric, imposing himself -- his views, his voice, those tweets -- into almost every aspect of American life at an unnerving speed. For less powerful groups, the degree of disquiet created by Trump is less alien, but even more pervasive -- and comes with fewer opportunities to simply switch off.

Over the course of a little more than 48 hours last weekend, beginning at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, Trump tweeted 21 times. One of his own posts, from 8:04 a.m., was retweeted -- by Trump -- before the end of the day.

That onslaught began on a bright note -- "I finally got a good story in the @washingtonpost," he cooed early in the morning. But the good feelings quickly turned sour as Trump began to agitate for "equal time" to argue with a critical, unfunny "Late night host." Then came word he dialed up Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss Obamacare, then another shot at the media, then a shoutout to FEMA, then, at 3:31 p.m., a boost for his interview that night with Mike Huckabee.

