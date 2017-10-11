GOP rep. says House DACA deal won't need Democratic votes

Story highlights DHS said at least 86% of those DACA recipients eligible to renew had applications in by the deadline

Washignton (CNN) A key House Republican involved in immigration negotiations said Wednesday that he expects his chamber will pass a bill with only GOP votes -- and would include some version of a border wall -- even as Democrats dismiss the idea that such a deal could reach the President's desk.

Texas Rep. John Carter is a member of the House Republican immigration working group set up by House Speaker Paul Ryan to figure out a path forward for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era policy that protected young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation, which President Donald Trump has decided to end.

Carter told reporters in the Capitol that he expects what comes out of those meetings to be Republican-only and to include at least something for Trump's controversial border wall.

"I think we will have a wall factor in the bill and I don't think we will get a single Democrat vote," Carter said about the discussions.

Democrats have said any wall funding would be a nonstarter for negotiations, and Trump has suggested he'd consider separating the wall from the debate, though the White House has said it's a priority.

