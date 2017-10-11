Washington (CNN) Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Wednesday defended his office's decision not to prosecute disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein or members of the Trump family.

He denied specifically that any donations to his campaign had or would ever influence his decisions. Weinstein was accused of sexual assault in 2015, and Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were investigated earlier this decade for allegedly misleading real estate buyers.

Vance's office has faced criticism for accepting a $10,000 donation from David Boies, an attorney for Weinstein, in August 2015, according to campaign financial disclosure forms from the New York State Board of Elections. The donation came just months after Vance's office declined to press charges against Weinstein. Stephen Sigmund, a spokesman for Vance, said in a statement that Boies was not Weinstein's lawyer in that criminal case.

And a recently published report said a lawyer for the Trump family donated to Vance's re-election campaign shortly before his office dropped a fraud investigation.

"They had no impact on my thinking," Vance said Wednesday at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.