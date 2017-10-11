Story highlights Murphy insisted he was focused on re-election to the Senate

The Connecticut Democrat was pressed to "rule out" a presidential bid

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said this week he has ruled out a run for president in 2020, instead stressing that he's focused on re-election to his Connecticut Senate seat in 2018.

Murphy was a guest on the CBS News podcast "The Takeout" and was pressed repeatedly on his presidential ambitions.

"I am not running for president. I am running for re-election to the Senate," Murphy said in a clip published Tuesday.

Asked specifically if he would rule out a bid, Murphy sought to clarify. "Am I ruling it out? Here we go, I'll rule it out for you," he said.

"Really, not running for president?" asked Steve Chaggaris, CBS political director and "Takeout" co-host.

Read More