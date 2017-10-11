Story highlights A traditionally bipartisan procedure related to judicial nominations is under scrutiny

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley doesn't intend to make changes to Senate procedures that could make it easier for President Donald Trump's judicial nominees to be confirmed more quickly, despite calls from powerful voices inside and outside the Capitol to do so.

The veteran Iowa Republican is under pressure to ditch the chamber's "blue slip" tradition that permits members of the minority party to have significant input into which judicial nominees are confirmed.

"The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee will determine how to apply the blue slip courtesy for federal judicial nominees, as has always been the practice," said Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley who confirmed the Iowa Republican doesn't intend to make changes. "Over the years, chairmen have applied the courtesy differently, but the spirit of consultation has always remained."

Frustrated at what they complain is the slow pace of confirmations for Trump's judicial picks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several conservative judicial activist groups have called publicly for a change to the blue slip practice. The blue slips are literally blue pieces of paper that by tradition -- but not Senate rule -- must be returned to the judiciary committee by the home state senators for a nominee, regardless of the senators' parties, before a confirmation hearing can be scheduled.

The conservative Weekly Standard published an interview with McConnell Wednesday suggesting the GOP leaders had decided to get rid of blue slips. McConnell aides later clarified that it is McConnell's personal preference to end the practice but that a final decision would have to be made in consultation with the Judiciary Committee and the full GOP conference.

