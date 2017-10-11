Story highlights Sens. Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders will debate Trump's tax plan

Washington (CNN) Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Bernie Sanders of Vermont will participate in a CNN town hall debate October 18 to discuss President Donald Trump's push to overhaul the nation's tax code.

CNN's Jake Tapper, anchor and chief Washington correspondent, and Dana Bash, CNN's chief political correspondent, will moderate the debate, which takes place in Washington at 9 p.m. ET.

Cruz and Sanders will argue the best way to approach the issue, as well as take questions from voters, according to a release.

Trump has called for reducing the personal income tax brackets from seven to three, doubling the standard deduction for married and single filers, reducing the corporate tax rate and eliminating the estate tax.

Sanders, an independent who was the runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, has been openly critical of Trump's tax plan.

