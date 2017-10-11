Steve Bannon's target list

Story highlights To Bannon, it doesn't seem to matter much how conservative you were before Trump came to office if you are not fully pro-Trump today

Nearly every Republican senator up for re-election in 2018 appears to be a target

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is ready to go to war for President Donald Trump, starting with a Republican Senate primaries in 2018.

Looking at the voting histories of Bannon's targets, some things stand out for sitting Republican senators to consider: It doesn't seem to matter much how conservative you were before Trump came to office if you are not fully pro-Trump today. And it doesn't seem to matter how aligned your voting record is with Trump today if Bannon sees an opportunity to bring in someone who can be a louder, more consistent Trump advocate.

Every Republican senator up for re-election in 2018, with the exception of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, appears to be a target. Bannon also said he plans to back primary challengers in several other races where he thinks a crop of new Republican candidates can pick up seats for the GOP.

Bannon's thinking on this score is clear. Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to the Great America Alliance, the super PAC expected to support Bannon's candidates, told Breitbart News : "We're planning on building a broad anti-establishment coalition to replace the Republican Party of old with fresh new blood and fresh new ideas."