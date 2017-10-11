Eminem, a rare white artist speaks out for his black fans

Story highlights Kerra L. Bolton: Eminem is the rare white artist willing to stand up and defend his black fans

Kerra L. Bolton is the founder of Unmuted Consultancy, a strategic political communications consultancy and online academy that helps individuals, communities and organizations spark and drive change. She is also a freelance writer and former political reporter and analyst in North Carolina. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Thank you, Eminem, for your video stomp of President Donald Trump at the BET Awards. Somebody needed to say aloud the things black people have been saying to each other or muttering under our breath in frustration -- that "taking a knee" was never about disrespecting the flag or the military.

I consider myself a feminist and your misogynistic lyrics paired with a dope beat frustrate me. But on Tuesday you spat out rhymes with a vulgar and sometimes elegant rage. You had me crushing hard on you with this line: "From the endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansman, tiki torches in hand for a soldier that's black and comes from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa."

You won my respect because your video was the most prominent instance of a white celebrity defending the right of NFL players to peacefully protest the militarized policing of black and brown neighborhoods.

Kerra L. Bolton

Some of your cousins like Justin Timberlake and Madonna owe their early careers to the embrace of black audiences. However, they have been silent on whether black lives matter to them. Or if they respond at all, it's with tepid statements that ignore black pain while reassuring white audiences. Timberlake came under fire after last year's BET Awards when, in a tepid tweet, he complimented Jesse Williams' speech about the exploitation of black lives by popular culture.

But not you. Pale skin and black-hooded, you prowled a parking lot, drew a line in the sand and dared fans to choose between you and Trump. I'll give you credit for that.

