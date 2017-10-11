This year, The Day of the Girl is marked by a state of emergency

Story highlights Gayle Smith: The International Day of the Girl is an opportunity to appreciate the importance of girls in society

Gayle E. Smith is the president and CEO of the ONE Campaign, an organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Over 130 million girls around the world didn't go to school today. Millions more braved long distances and dangerous conditions to get to classrooms whose teacher never arrived, or where there were no textbooks or other materials to help them learn.

This is not only an injustice, but a crisis with far-reaching and long-lasting consequences.

Today is International Day of the Girl -- a day for the world to pause and recognize the importance of girls in society. This year, with so many girls deprived of an education, we're declaring a state of emergency. We've got a long way to go to help hundreds of millions of girls realize their potential. It's critical that world leaders begin prioritizing the education of girls, particularly in fragile countries.

Africa has the potential to seize an extraordinary demographic dividend. By 2050, Africa will be home to more than a billion youth who must be educated and empowered to boost global economic growth and safeguard global stability.

But girls are being left behind. A new ONE Campaign report released this week found that nine out of the 10 toughest countries for a girl to get an education are in Africa. These countries are not just among the poorest in the world, they are all fragile and vulnerable to conflict. According to the report, in the 10 toughest countries, "girls are 57% more likely than boys to be out of school at the primary level, and the disparity only gets worse as girls get older" -- rising to 83% at the upper secondary level.

