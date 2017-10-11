Bana Alabed's message on #DayOfTheGirl

Story highlights "Many children do not go to school because of wars and hunger," says Bana Alabed, 8

Bana and her family fled war-torn Syria to Turkey where she now lives and goes to school

(CNN) Famed Syrian refugee Bana Alabed, 8, says she wishes every boy and girl had the opportunity to go to school.

"I am very sad. Education is very important but many children do not go to school because of wars and hunger," she said in a new video message.

"My mother and teachers taught me to read and write. This was very important for me during the war in Aleppo," she added. "We could read together to help us forget the war and I also kept a diary."

Bana was speaking exclusively to CNN to mark International day of the Girl , a day that highlights challenges girls face while promoting their empowerment.