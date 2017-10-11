Police issue warrants for 10 frat members after LSU student's death

(CNN) Police at Louisiana State University have issued arrest warrants for 10 Phi Delta Theta members as they investigate whether a fraternity hazing led to the death of a freshman student.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office ruled Gruver's death accidental and said it was caused by "acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration."

At the time of his death, Gruver's blood alcohol level was 0.495, Coroner William "Beau" Clark said. In Louisiana, anyone under 21 with a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or above is considered intoxicated.

Last month, LSU President F. King Alexander said that the 18-year-old's death is being investigated as a "potential hazing incident."

