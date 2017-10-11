Story highlights Delayed onset muscle soreness is a sign that your workout is making you stronger

Researchers believe discomfort is due to micro-tears in muscle caused by exercise

The following is adapted from "Fitter Faster: The Smart Way to Get in Shape in Just Minutes a Day" by Robert J. Davis with Brad Kolowich Jr.

(CNN) I have a confession: I don't mind exercise-related pain. In fact, I welcome it. Now before you conclude that I'm a masochist, let me explain: The type of pain I'm talking about is soreness that comes after exercise and may last for a few days before going away. Known as delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS for short, it's a sign that your workout is making you stronger. I consider it "good" pain. That's in contrast to "bad" pain, which typically happens during exercise and gets worse afterward. It's a sign that you have an injury.

Any type of activity can cause DOMS, especially if the exercise is strenuous or something to which your body isn't accustomed. However, DOMS is most likely to occur after muscle-lengthening (or eccentric) movements such as lowering a dumbbell or running downhill.

For nearly a century, DOMS was widely attributed to the buildup of lactic acid in muscles. Today, lactic acid retains its reputation among some in the fitness world as a pain-causing waste product. But science has shown that to be a bum rap. Our muscles break down glucose into lactic acid (technically lactate), which is used as fuel. Lactate is removed from muscle within a few hours after exercise, so lactic acid can't explain soreness that occurs a day or two later.

Instead, researchers now believe that the discomfort is due to the process by which the body repairs micro-tears in muscle caused by exercise. Soreness isn't the only symptom; swelling, stiffness, tenderness and a reduction in strength and range of motion can also occur. When you do the same activity again, your DOMS will likely be milder -- or won't occur at all. And you'll be stronger.

It's generally fine to exercise with DOMS, though you may need to dial back the intensity or focus on areas not affected. Taking a day off to rest is OK, but don't use DOMS as an excuse for an extended (or permanent) break from exercise.