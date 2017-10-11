Barcelona (CNN) Catalonia is prepared to enter into a dialogue on independence with its Spanish counterparts "without preconditions," Catalan President Carles Puigdemont told CNN on Wednesday.

Speaking a day after he suspended a formal declaration of independence , Puigdemont struck a conciliatory tone, saying he favored mediation to resolve the crisis.

But he insisted that most Catalans wanted a split from Spain. "The relationship between Catalonia and Spain does not work and the majority of Catalan people want Catalonia as an independent state," he said.

On Tuesday Puigdemont backed away from an immediate declaration of independence, while at the same time stating that Catalonia has won the right to establish a separate republic following the disputed October 1 referendum.

Speaking with CNN, Puigdemont said this was an important moment for both sides. "We want a dialogue without preconditions, we have done a gesture with responsibility and generosity," he said.

