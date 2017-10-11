Harvey Weinstein and women a laughing matter?

Story highlights There were jokes about Weinstein and women

An "Entourage" character appeared to be modeled after him

(CNN) With a few celebrities noting that they had heard rumors about Harvey Weinstein over the years, it begs the question whether his alleged sexual misconduct was an open secret in Hollywood.

It may have been to comedy writers.

As people following the stories about Weinstein try to determine who knew what and when, some are pointing to jokes made over the years about the producer and women.

In 2013, actor and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane drew both laughs and groans with a bit about Weinstein during a nominations announcement for the Academy Awards.

"Congratulations," MacFarlane said as he stood with actress Emma Stone after announcing the nominees for best supporting actress. "You five ladies no longer have to pretend you're attracted to Harvey Weinstein."

