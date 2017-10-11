Harvey Weinstein accuser speaks out: 'I hope there's a tipping point'

(CNN) One of Harvey Weinstein's most prominent accusers spoke out on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning.

Lauren Sivan, a Los Angeles-based reporter at KTTV, told anchor Alisyn Camerota about the alleged harassment. Sivan previously worked with Camerota at Fox News.

Sivan alleges she was harassed by Weinstein in 2007 at a party at a New York City restaurant where he was an investor. At the event he allegedly brought Sivan into the restaurant's kitchen and tried to kiss her. When she refused, she said, he blocked a narrow passage leading to an exit and began to masturbate.

She said that while she didn't go public with the story until recently, she never kept it a secret.

"I had told this story over the years to many, many people," Sivan said. "Anyone who brought up his name, anyone who said they had any dealings with him, I would tell this story. This wasn't a dark secret I was keeping."

Read More