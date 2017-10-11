Breaking News

The full lyrics to Eminem's Trump-bashing freestyle 'The Storm'

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Wed October 11, 2017

(CNN)Rapper Eminem unleashed a blistering four-and-a-half minute attack on President Donald Trump in a freestyle that aired Tuesday during the BET Hip Hop Awards. In it, he questioned the President's patriotism, criticized his policies and ridiculed his campaign promises. It ended with a challenge to his own fans, saying 'You're either for or against.'

Here's the freestyle in full.
(Warning: The verses contain language that some may find offensive.)
"It's the calm before the storm right here
    Wait, how was I gonna start this off?
    I forgot... oh, yeah
    That's an awfully hot coffee pot
    Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not
    But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot
    Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it
    Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk
    Imma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan
    And say a prayer that every time Melania talks
    She gets a mou... Ahh, Imma stop
    But we better give Obama props
    'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze
    That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust
    And while the drama pops
    And he waits for s**t to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops
    Intensities heightened, tensions are risin'
    Trump, when it comes to giving a s**t, you're stingy as I am
    Except when it comes to having the b***s to go against me, you hide 'em
    'Cause you don't got the f**king n**s like an empty asylum
    Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for
    'Cause that's how he gets his f**king rocks off and he's orange
    Yeah, sick tan
    That's why he wants us to disband
    'Cause he cannot withstand
    The fact we're not afraid of Trump
    F**k walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp
    That's why he keeps screamin' 'Drain the swamp'
    'Cause he's in quicksand
    It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards
    But this is his form of distraction
    Plus, he gets an enormous reaction
    When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that
    Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada
    All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather
    Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers
    Then says he wants to lower our taxes
    Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips
    Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
    Same s**t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
    Then does it more
    From his endorsement of Bannon
    Support for the Klansmen
    Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black
    And comes home from Iraq
    And is still told to go back to Africa
    Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa
    Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors
    Now if you're a black athlete, you're a spoiled little brat for
    Tryina use your platform or your stature
    To try to give those a voice who don't have one
    He says, 'You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!'
    Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered
    'Cause to him you're zeros
    'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured
    That's not disrespecting the military
    F**k that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!
    And keep that s**t balled like Donald the b**ch!
    'He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!'
    'He's gonna build that thang up taller than this!'
    Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks
    'Cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks
    'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of s**t against the wall 'til it sticks
    And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his
    I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against
    And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split
    On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:
    F**k you!
    The rest of America stand up
    We love our military, and we love our country
    But we f**king hate Trump"