The full lyrics to Eminem's Trump-bashing freestyle 'The Storm'

(CNN) Rapper Eminem unleashed a blistering four-and-a-half minute attack on President Donald Trump in a freestyle that aired Tuesday during the BET Hip Hop Awards. In it, he questioned the President's patriotism, criticized his policies and ridiculed his campaign promises . It ended with a challenge to his own fans, saying 'You're either for or against.'

Here's the freestyle in full.

(Warning: The verses contain language that some may find offensive.)

The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF

"It's the calm before the storm right here

Wait, how was I gonna start this off?

I forgot... oh, yeah

That's an awfully hot coffee pot

Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not

But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot

Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it

Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk

Imma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan

And say a prayer that every time Melania talks

She gets a mou... Ahh, Imma stop

But we better give Obama props

'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze

That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust

And while the drama pops

And he waits for s**t to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops

Intensities heightened, tensions are risin'

Trump, when it comes to giving a s**t, you're stingy as I am

Except when it comes to having the b***s to go against me, you hide 'em

'Cause you don't got the f**king n**s like an empty asylum

Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for

'Cause that's how he gets his f**king rocks off and he's orange

Yeah, sick tan

That's why he wants us to disband

'Cause he cannot withstand

The fact we're not afraid of Trump

F**k walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp

That's why he keeps screamin' 'Drain the swamp'

'Cause he's in quicksand

It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards

But this is his form of distraction

Plus, he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that

Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada

All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather

Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers

Then says he wants to lower our taxes

Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips

Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?

Same s**t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered

Then does it more

From his endorsement of Bannon

Support for the Klansmen

Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black

And comes home from Iraq

And is still told to go back to Africa

Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa

Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors

Now if you're a black athlete, you're a spoiled little brat for

Tryina use your platform or your stature

To try to give those a voice who don't have one

He says, 'You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!'

Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered

'Cause to him you're zeros

'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured

That's not disrespecting the military

F**k that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!

And keep that s**t balled like Donald the b**ch!

'He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!'

'He's gonna build that thang up taller than this!'

Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks

'Cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks

'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of s**t against the wall 'til it sticks

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his

I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against

And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split

On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:

F**k you!

The rest of America stand up

We love our military, and we love our country

But we f**king hate Trump"