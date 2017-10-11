CW's 'Dynasty' is about more than catfights

(CNN) The first episode for the CW's reimagining of "Dynasty" has a lot of the ingredients that made the original series a hit -- family drama, lavish displays of wealth and even a fight between two women to capture the spirit of the so-called catfight legacy left behind by the show on which its based.

It's a formula that served the original series well. The primetime soap ran on ABC for nine season from 1981-89.

But the new series aims to take that winning formula and update it for a new era and audience.

"The original dynasty was fantastic and no matter what you do, some of that diamond is going to sparkle through," showrunner Sallie Patrick told CNN in an interview. "We're just trying to re-shine it, I guess."

Much has been made about "Dynasty's" play to follow in the heeled footsteps of CW's "Gossip Girl," in part because both center on a group of one percenters and also because they come from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

