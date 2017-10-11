Craig Robinson: How he shed 50 lbs

Story highlights The comic actor says he gave up drinking

Robinson also changed to a vegan diet

(CNN) Craig Robinson is not the man he once was.

The "Ghosted" star has dropped 50 pounds and says he owes it in part to going on the wagon.

Robinson appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime talk show Wednesday and talked about slimming down.

"In January I just put down the alcohol," he said. "I was going to detox."

The 45-year-old said he had heard it was possible to regenerate the liver in six months so he decided to give it a go.

