Story highlights The film is celebrating it's 30th anniversary

Elwes and a costar are back working together

(CNN) Hollywood take note: Cary Elwes doesn't want you putting "The Princess Bride" on your reboot/remake list.

"I think it works as a standalone film," Elwes told CNN. "I think it would take away from the movie if we tried to do anything with it."

To mark the 30 years since "The Princess Bride" released, the film will return to select theaters on October 13 and 18.

Elwes is still beloved by fans for his role as Westley, opposite Robin Wright as the Princess Bride, Buttercup.

The actor has had a long relationship with the project.

Read More