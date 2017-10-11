Breaking News

Cary Elwes celebrates 30 Years of 'The Princess Bride'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Wed October 11, 2017

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright starred in &quot;The Princess Bride&quot; which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Here&#39;s what the &quot;Princess Bride&quot; cast has been up to.
Actor Cary Elwes, who played &quot;The Princess Bride&#39;s&quot; chivalrous Westley, granted us our wish of a &quot;Princess Bride&quot; memoir called -- what else? -- &quot;As You Wish.&quot; The bool chronicles the movie&#39;s creation and takes readers behind-the-scenes of some classic moments. Aside from his work as an author, Elwes is also busy in film and TV, including a stint voicing Dr. Watson on Fox&#39;s &quot;Family Guy.&quot;
To play Princess Buttercup in 1987&#39;s &quot;The Princess Bride,&quot; Robin Wright&#39;s acting process &quot;was mostly telling myself, &#39;Don&#39;t be an idiot,&#39; &quot; she jokes to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/robin-wright-2014#slide-1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Town and Country magazine&lt;/a&gt;. Since then, she&#39;s built an award-winning career that includes her current turn in Netflix&#39;s &quot;House of Cards.&quot;
Mandy Patinkin has been playing &quot;Homeland&#39;s&quot; Saul Berenson to great acclaim since 2011, but he&#39;ll always be&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JGp7Meg42U&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; vengeful swordsman&lt;/a&gt; Inigo Montoya to us. (And that word &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2y8Sx4B2Sk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;still doesn&#39;t mean what you think it means&lt;/a&gt;.) Patinkin recently starred in Zach Braff&#39;s indie comedy &quot;Wish I Was Here.&quot;
Chris Sarandon&#39;s Prince Humperdinck never stood a chance against Elwes&#39; Westley in the eyes of Princess Buttercup (and his vindictive evil plan didn&#39;t help). Luckily, the actor&#39;s gotten more love in his acting career in the years since and recently appeared in a 2011 remake of his 1985 classic, &quot;Fright Night.&quot; He&#39;ll next star in an adaptation of Adriana Trigiani&#39;s novel &quot;Big Stone Gap.&quot;
Wallace Shawn&#39;s such a beloved actor, it&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-b7RmmMJeo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; inconceivable&lt;/a&gt; to pick a favorite role. But his turn as the evil mastermind with a poor vocabulary, Vizzini, is definitely in our top three. One of Shawn&#39;s upcoming film roles is in another family-friendly project called &quot;Robo-Dog,&quot; due out in 2015.
Christopher Guest is known for his comedic skill, which he showed as Count Tyrone in &quot;The Princess Bride&quot; (as well as cult classics &quot;This is Spinal Tap&quot; and &quot;Best in Show&quot;). Most recently, he starred on HBO&#39;s short-lived comedy &quot;Family Tree.&quot;
Since he played the adorable grandson being told the story of &quot;The Princess Bride,&quot; Fred Savage has slowly transitioned to doing more work behind the camera. After starring on &quot;The Wonder Years&quot; from 1988 to 1993, Savage has directed TV shows like &quot;It&#39;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia&quot; and &quot;Party Down.&quot;
After playing the Albino, English actor Mel Smith mostly appeared on British TV. Before he died in 2013, he appeared in the critically praised BBC drama &quot;Dancing on the Edge,&quot; which can be found stateside on the Starz network.
Billy Crystal&#39;s magical sense of humor was put to good use as Miracle Max, who knows a medicine man is only as good as the woman behind him. Crystal has been incredibly prolific since his role in the 1987 cult favorite, lately signing on to star in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.deadline.com/2014/03/billy-crystals-fx-pilot-the-comedians-picked-up-to-series/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FX&#39;s sitcom &quot;The Comedians&quot;&lt;/a&gt; with Josh Gad.
Carol Kane played Miracle Max&#39;s wife, Valerie, and helps him realize that he lost his confidence. But Kane&#39;s work extends far beyond &quot;The Princess Bride,&quot; including her work in the musical &quot;Wicked&quot; and TV appearances on shows like &quot;Girls&quot; and &quot;Law and Order: SVU.&quot;
Andre the Giant&#39;s day job was as a wrestler, but he was also known as Vizzini&#39;s rhyming criminal assistant, Fezzik. Sadly, he passed away six years after starring in Rob Reiner&#39;s 1987 film.
&quot;Columbo&quot; star Peter Falk was the grandfather many &quot;Princess Bride&quot; fans wished they could adopt, because at the very least you would be in for awesome storytelling. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/SHOWBIZ/TV/06/24/obit.peter.falk/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The award-winning actor died at age 83 in 2011.&lt;/a&gt;
Prolific British actress Margery Mason was introduced to &quot;Princess Bride&quot; fans as the tart Ancient Booer who sets Princess Buttercup straight on the concept of true love. Before her death at age 100 in January 2014, Mason also appeared in &quot;Love Actually,&quot; &quot;Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire&quot; and the live-action &quot;101 Dalmatians.&quot;
Story highlights

  • The film is celebrating it's 30th anniversary
  • Elwes and a costar are back working together

(CNN)Hollywood take note: Cary Elwes doesn't want you putting "The Princess Bride" on your reboot/remake list.

"I think it works as a standalone film," Elwes told CNN. "I think it would take away from the movie if we tried to do anything with it."
To mark the 30 years since "The Princess Bride" released, the film will return to select theaters on October 13 and 18.
    Elwes is still beloved by fans for his role as Westley, opposite Robin Wright as the Princess Bride, Buttercup.
    The actor has had a long relationship with the project.
    The Brit was 13 years old when his stepfather first gave him the 1973 novel by William Goldman, which the movie is based on.
    "I loved it," the actor said. "It's a hilariously funny book and not like the movie at all. In fact, Goldman had to take only the Princess Bride story out of the book and make it a movie as the book has a whole back story about a character who is sort of loosely based on Goldman."
    Elwes wrote the 2014 book "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride" and has his own great stories to tell.
    "Here's something that folks may not know," he said. "Chris Guest actually knocked me out for real in that scene where he knocks me out in the movie with the butt of his sword. I woke up in a hospital having my forehead sewn back together."
    Elwes said Guest, who played Count Rugen in the film, felt terrible after the incident, adding it wasn't Guest's fault because they were using a real sword instead of a prop in the scene for it to look more realistic.
    "It was my fault as I told him to tap me lightly and we didn't realize how heavy the real sword was," Elwes said. "So when he hits me and the screen go black, that's what happened to me in real life."
    The cast is still pretty close all these years later, Elwes said.
    As a matter of fact, he is back working with his "Princess Bride" costar Carol Kane.
    The pair are currently filming a movie in Massachusetts about a troupe of actors who accidentally activate the Macbeth curse.
    Elwes said he and Kane might travel to Boston to support the film being back in theaters if their shooting schedule allows it.
    The actor shared his theory on the staying-power of "The Princess Bride."
    "It's a family movie that everyone can sit and watch together and each get something out of it," he said. "That's very rare today."