BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: The winners list

- Cardi B. performed
- She also won Single of the Year
(CNN)The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 delivered plenty of buzzy moments, as always.
The show, which aired Tuesday night, featured rapper Eminem roasting President Donald Trump during his freestyle and Cardi B performing her No. 1 single "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."
The night belonged to Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, who each took home a few awards.
Here are the nominees and the winners:
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled, "Grateful"
Future, "Future"
J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"
Jay Z, "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar, "Damn." - WINNER
Migos, "Culture"
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Future, "Mask Off"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER
Single of the Year
Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow" - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Future, "Mask Off"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B - WINNER
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts" - WINNER
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up"
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Chance the Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom - WINNER
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled - WINNER
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin - WINNER
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled - WINNER
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B - WINNER
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B - WINNER
Chance the Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Best Mixtape
Cardi B, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2 - WINNER
Gucci Mane, Droptopwop
Juicy J, Gas Face
Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley, My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It, Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance the Rapper, "I'm the One" (DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee" (Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj) -- WINNER
Ty Dolla $ign, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Jay Z, "Story of O.J." - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Kendrick Lamar, "DNA."
Lecrae, "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Tyler, The Creator, "Who Dat Boy" Feat. A$AP Rocky