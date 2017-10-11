BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: The winners list

Story highlights Cardi B. performed

She also won Single of the Year

(CNN) The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 delivered plenty of buzzy moments, as always.

The show, which aired Tuesday night, featured rapper Eminem roasting President Donald Trump during his freestyle and Cardi B performing her No. 1 single "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

The night belonged to Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, who each took home a few awards.

Cardi B, center, performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Here are the nominees and the winners:

