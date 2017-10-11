Breaking News

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Wed October 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kendrick Lamar won a few at the BET Hip Hop Awards including Album of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar won a few at the BET Hip Hop Awards including Album of the Year.

Story highlights

  • Cardi B. performed
  • She also won Single of the Year

(CNN)The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 delivered plenty of buzzy moments, as always.

The show, which aired Tuesday night, featured rapper Eminem roasting President Donald Trump during his freestyle and Cardi B performing her No. 1 single "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."
Related: Eminem unleashes on Trump - The 11 fiercest lines
    Eminem attacks Trump in freestyle
    Eminem attacks Trump in freestyle

      JUST WATCHED

      Eminem attacks Trump in freestyle

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Eminem attacks Trump in freestyle 01:11
    The night belonged to Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, who each took home a few awards.
    Cardi B, center, performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
    Cardi B, center, performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
    Here are the nominees and the winners:
    Read More

    Album of the Year

    DJ Khaled, "Grateful"
    Future, "Future"
    J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"
    Jay Z, "4:44"
    Kendrick Lamar, "Damn." - WINNER
    Migos, "Culture"

    Best Hip-Hop Video

    Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
    Future, "Mask Off"
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
    Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE." - WINNER

    Single of the Year

    Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
    Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow" - WINNER
    Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
    Future, "Mask Off"
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

    Best New Hip-Hop Artist

    Aminé
    Cardi B - WINNER
    Kodak Black
    Playboi Carti
    Tee Grizzley

    Best Collabo, Duo or Group

    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts" - WINNER
    DJ Khaled performs during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.
    DJ Khaled performs during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
    Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
    Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
    Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up"

    Hot Ticket Performer

    Cardi B
    Chance the Rapper
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

    Lyricist of the Year

    Chance the Rapper
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Jay Z
    Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

    Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom - WINNER
    Colin Tilley
    Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott
    Director X
    Hype Williams

    DJ of the Year

    DJ Drama
    DJ Envy
    DJ Esco
    DJ Khaled - WINNER
    DJ Mustard

    Producer of the Year

    DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
    DJ Mustard
    London On Da Track
    Metro Boomin - WINNER
    Mike Will Made-It
    Pharrell Williams

    MVP of the Year

    Cardi B
    Chance The Rapper
    DJ Khaled - WINNER
    Jay Z
    Kendrick Lamar

    Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

    A$AP Rocky
    Cardi B - WINNER
    Future
    Migos
    Nicki Minaj

    Hustler of the Year

    Cardi B - WINNER
    Chance the Rapper
    Diddy
    DJ Khaled
    Jay Z
    Kendrick Lamar

    Best Mixtape

    Cardi B, Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 2 - WINNER
    Gucci Mane, Droptopwop
    Juicy J, Gas Face
    Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti
    Tee Grizzley, My Moment
    Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It, Gotti Made-It

    Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

    Chance the Rapper, "I'm the One" (DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
    Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles" (Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane)
    Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee" (Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    Nicki Minaj, "Rake It Up" (Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj) -- WINNER
    Singer Nicki Minaj performs during the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles.
    Singer Nicki Minaj performs during the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles.
    Ty Dolla $ign, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
    Wiz Khalifa, "Ain't Nothing" (Juicy J feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

    Impact Track

    Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
    Jay Z, "Story of O.J." - WINNER
    Jay Z performs at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival on September 27, 2014 in New York City.
    Jay Z performs at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival on September 27, 2014 in New York City.
    Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
    Kendrick Lamar, "DNA."
    Lecrae, "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    Tyler, The Creator, "Who Dat Boy" Feat. A$AP Rocky