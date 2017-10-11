China poised to replace US as leading donor to developing world: report

Story highlights China is increasingly outspending the US on foreign aid

Hong Kong (CNN) US President Donald Trump has called for major cuts in foreign aid under his America First policy, raising alarm among philanthropists and sparking warnings it could be a "death sentence" for some countries.

As the US pulls back, a new report suggests China is poised to replace it as the primary donor for much of the developing world, but big concerns remain about the lack of transparency in how Chinese money is spent and what effect its assistance has on recipient countries.

"If the US follows through on its rhetoric and scales back its global footprint, China may be well-positioned to step into the breach and cement its role as a preferred donor and lender to the developing world," said Samantha Custer, director of policy analysis at AidData, which Wednesday published the most detailed breakdown yet of China's foreign aid programs.

A large amount of Chinese aid, it revealed, goes to African nations, which make up seven of the top 10 recipients of aid from China by project volume. China has 704 projects in total. Angola and Ethiopia combined received almost $32 billion of Chinese commitments in the period 2000-2014, almost 10% of the total.

However, much of this assistance occurs within an "informational black hole" which the study is trying to illuminate.