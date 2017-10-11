(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump praised the NFL for demanding that players stand during the National Anthem. But that's not actually what the NFL did.
-- Trump's Homeland Security department is quietly exploring ways to bypass Congress by possibly speeding up deportations and other major policy moves.
-- Kirstjen Nielsen, an aide to John Kelly, is expected to be nominated for Homeland Security secretary, sources say.
-- Trump denied a report that he wanted to increase the nuclear stockpile tenfold, saying he just wants the arsenal in "tip-top shape."
-- Eminem unleashed on President Trump in an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap at the BET Hip Hop Awards, challenging his fans to choose between him or Trump. Here are 11 of the fiercest lines.
-- The Boy Scouts of America board of directors unanimously agreed to admit girls into Cub Scouts and to give a path for older girls to become Eagle Scouts.
-- Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, most of the island is still without power. Authorities say the death toll has risen to 45.
-- The House Intelligence Committee announced it would release copies of the election-related Facebook ads linked to Russian accounts.
-- NBC is under scrutiny for a major missed opportunity: Reporter and NBC contributor Ronan Farrow pursued leads about Harvey Weinstein's misconduct for months, but NBC passed on the chance to publish his story. Here's how the network gave up the scoop.
-- After Ben Affleck and others denounced Harvey Weinstein for his sexual misconduct, video surfaced of Affleck groping Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" years ago. Affleck apologized for the incident on Twitter.