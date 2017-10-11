(CNN) Thousands of supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition converged on downtown Nairobi on Wednesday, the day after he quit a presidential election rerun because he did not believe an unreformed election commission can hold a fair vote.

Police tried to prevent the crowd from reaching its destination, the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), by firing bullets into the air and releasing tear gas. Some protesters did make it, taunting the police who guarded the building on their arrival.

A smaller crowd of demonstrators supporting incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta threw stones and rocks at the Odinga supporters.

Court paves way for other candidates

Raila Odinga quit the presidential rerun despite successfully challenging the outcome of the first vote.

The latest protests in the increasingly fraught Kenyan political situation came on the day a High Court ruled that an also-ran candidate in August's presidential elections, Ekuru Aukot -- a lawyer who drafted the 2010 constitution and is leader of the Third Way Alliance -- could stay on the ballot.

