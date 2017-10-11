Beyonce lends her voice to freedom for girls campaign

Story highlights Superstar's protest anthem features in documentary demanding freedom for girls

Film released to mark International Day of the Girl

(CNN) Superstar Beyonce's hit song 'Freedom' has been given a new lease of life, after being featured in a Global Goals campaign documentary demanding freedom for girls,

Backed by UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the film features new commitments to support women's movements around the world.

"I believe that empowered girls transform societies. Their future is filled with possibility, but continued progress is not inevitable," said Melinda Gates in statement.

"Millions of girls still face barriers to their health, education and prosperity, just because they are female. But I'm hopeful because I've met so many girls who are already fighting for change in their communities. They know that an equal world is a greater world, for everyone, and this film reflects their spirit and determination."

