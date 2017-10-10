A look at four storms from one brutal hurricane season

As the 2017 hurricane season comes to a close, parts of the Gulf Coast and the Caribbean are still healing from a series of devastating storms. Here's a look at how Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the most recent storm to threaten the area, Hurricane Nate, impacted the United States.

It's important to remember that these storms have hit certain places repeatedly. Areas in the Caribbean, like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, were hit hard by several storms, while Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states faced multiple landfalls in August and September.

Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey's three lingering US landfalls brought record rain to parts of south Texas and Louisiana at the end of August, burying the region in 27 trillion gallons of rainwater.

