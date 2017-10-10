A look at four storms from one brutal hurricane season

This hurricane season has battered the Atlantic and Caribbean with several brutal storms. Though their fury has passed, there are hundreds of thousands of people still feeling the effects. Here's a look at how Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the most recent storm to threaten the area, Hurricane Nate, impacted the United States.

It's also important to remember that these storms have hit certain areas repeatedly. South Texas was devastated by Harvey's floods, and cities in south Florida were heavily damaged by Irma, but areas in the Caribbean like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have been hit hard by multiple storms. Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states have also had to deal with multiple landfalls in the last two months.

Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey's three lingering US landfalls brought record rainfall to parts of south Texas and Louisiana at the end of August, burying the region in 27 trillion gallons of rain.

