Family searches for woman after Santa Rosa fire

(CNN) As firefighters battle deadly wildfires across Northern California, families are frantically searching for missing loved ones.

One of those people is 28-year-old Christina Hansen. The woman, who uses a wheelchair, lives in an apartment next to her father's house in Santa Rosa, California.

Her father, Michael Hansen, somehow made it to a hospital. But the family hasn't heard from Christina since early Tuesday.

Christina called Michael Hansen's ex-wife around 1:30 a.m. and told her she saw flames. She was frightened because she couldn't reach her dad, said Christina's aunt, Cathy Riordan.

As flames rose, neighbors told the family they grew concerned and called 911 to the property. But no one knows for sure what became of those emergency calls, Riordan said.

