How to help victims of the California wildfires

Wildfires blaze in California
Josh Williamson, 8, gathers Nerf guns from the rubble of his destroyed home in Anaheim on October 10.
Damaged winemaking vats and tanks stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on October 10 in Santa Rosa.
Smoke clouds the sun from wildfires burning in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley on October 10.
Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris of her home in Kenwood on October 10.
Puddles of melted metal trail away from a burned out car near Napa on October 10.
Darrel Spain, center, and his husband, Mark Papale, walk along a path near their destroyed home on October 10, as they look for their missing cat in Kenwood.
A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley on Monday, October 9.
A firefighting plane helps battle the blaze along Jamboree Road in Orange just north of the Tustin city line on October 9.
A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa on October 9.
The Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel burns to the ground on October 9.
Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on October 9.
Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9.
Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.